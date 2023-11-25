Bhumi Pednekar Dons A Net Saree With Corset Blouse In New Pics, Netizen Says “What Are These Poses” Read Here!

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar showed off her amazing fashion statement while wearing a corset blouse and a black saree with slits. But what really grabbed our attention was the response from internet users.

Bhumi Pednekar looks sexy as she dons a black net saree with corset blouse

On November 24, 2023, Bhumi Pednekar posted a number of photos of her HAWT appearance to her Instagram account. In the photos, the actress is seen showing off her glam style sense while wearing a black-hued net saree with scalloped borders and a thigh-high slit. A corset blouse with bell sleeves and a striking neckline in a matching hue was how Bhumi accessorised her look. Bhumi shared the photos and wrote: “Make it retro.”

Bhumi has the ability to ignite the internet and turn heads with her seductive appearance. The beauty layered pearl necklaces on top of a pearl choker to accentuate her ensemble. Her outfit was completed with a ring, bracelet, and set of pearl stud earrings. In order to complete her look, Bhumi went for sheer makeup, which included a dewy base, nude lipstick, smokey eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and a sleek bun.

Netizens’ reaction to Bhumi’s look

Netizens quickly flocked the post’s comment section with their reactions after Bhumi posted her photos on social media. As one online user responded to her photos with comments,”Lagta he gas pe dudh chada k aae thi bhul gae,” another one wrote, “First pose is like, “shit, ye cameraman phir se and 4th one is like, koi na theek hi pictures leta hai…” One more comment can be read as “@bhumipednekar ur face has tilted to one side. show a doc.”

When Bhumi received hate for her looks at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023

Bhumi Pednekar has faced criticism for her appearance before. The actress had previously attended the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023’s opening ceremony on October 27, 2023. She wore a green half-saree with pleated design on one side and plain organza fabric on the other for the occasion. Bhumi accessorised her gorgeous saree with a tassel-embellished pleated dupatta and a halter-neck blouse. The singer finished off her appearance with open hair, dewy makeup, a few rings, and a bold pair of earrings. Nevertheless, her appearance did not sit well with internet users. Many even made fun of the actress by saying that she had a stomach tuck.