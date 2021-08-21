Bhumi Pednekar Posted Poolside Bikini Photos; Kiara Advani And B-Town Reacts.

In the battle of hotness, Bhumi Pednekar also joined the race. Her latest Instagram post increased the temperature on social platforms. The sonchiriya actress looking damn hot in a ravishing brown bikini. Bhumi seems to be missing beach holidays and develop her beach on the poolside. Brown bikini with big hat selfie made her jaw-dropping hot and sizzling. The photos receive a ton of comments and her film industry colleagues took charge of the comment section to compliment her.

Bhumi’s Bikini pic

As per the post, it seems that the actress is ready for a beach vacation. At least her recent Instagram photos indicate so. She wore a hot brown bikini paired with a big purple hat to complete the beach look. She also added a caption along with her post “‘mentally on a beach somewhere.



“Enroute paradise #instatravel #instafam #love #goodmorning (sic).” She added as her caption.

Here is the link,

http://www.instagram.com/p/CSvw5J_IFJf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Her post was liked by many B-Town celebs, Kiara Advani “Uff (sic)” followed by a fire emoji. Tahira Kashyap also complimented Bhumi and wrote, “Hottie (sic).” Bhumi’s sister Samiksha also showered love in her post and commented, “Love this (sic).” “Mocha chocolate (sic),” commented Tisca Chopra.

Talking about the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. Akshay Kumar will play the male lead in the film. Besides this, director Harshvardhan Kulkarni’s Badhaai Do will also cast Bhumi. Bhumi plays a Delhi cop in Badhaai Do, Rajkumar Rao also shared the screen with her. Bhumi will be seen in Bhumi also has Mr. Lele with Vicky Kaushal lined up.