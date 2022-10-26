Bhumi Pednekar Says, “Returning Home For Diwali Is Really Important To Me”

After a demanding and busy work year, actor Bhumi Pednekar is thrilled that her London commitments could be wrapped up in time for her to enjoy Diwali at home.

“Like other holidays, Diwali holds a very important place in my heart. One of my favourite festivals is this one. I recently returned to India because, thanks to a fortunate circumstance, we could finish our London filming for Mere Husband Ki Biwi sooner than expected, says Pednekar.

“Diwali makes me feel so nostalgic,” she continues. I adore socializing with my loved ones and pals. This is the time when we spread love without reservation. Every Diwali, it is crucial for me to return home.

She has arranged a Diwali party for her family and friends because she returned on time and will spend Diwali at home relaxing with her loved ones.

This year, my family and I will celebrate Diwali at home. The past year has been extremely demanding and busy for me. I’ve returned home after a very long absence. The actor declares, “I will remain in, conduct Diwali puja, eat delicious cuisine, get ready, and take pictures.” This year, I will also be giving a Diwali party to a select group of pals. It has been nearly impossible for me to follow up with anyone because we have collaborated on up to 5 projects at once. I intend to take things easy for Diwali week before returning to my film’s post-production work.

She says, “I always pray for Diwali,” when speaking about her practice. My mother, sister, and I do a straightforward Laxmi Pooja after eco-friendly, all-natural decorating of our home. Since my life as an actor has been quite busy lately, it is special for me to show my gratitude, thanks, and happiness in a family ritual and via prayer.

After the entire epidemic experience, Pednekar is pleased that Diwali celebrations seem to be returning to normal. “Everyone feels a sense of relief! I recently got back from filming in London, where everything is back to normal, and everyone is getting ready for the holiday season.