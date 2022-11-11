Bhutan Will Hold The First-ever Snowman Race, The Most Challenging Ultra-marathon Ever!

29 endurance athletes, including nine runners from Bhutan, will compete across a 203 km (125 mi) course over five days at an average height of 4,500 m (14,800 ft), with the highest point reaching 5,470 m. (17,946 feet).



Bhutan will hold the first-ever Snowman Race in history, according to a statement made by the Tourism Council of Bhutan (TCB) on behalf of the Snowman Race Secretariat. This year’s event, which is rumoured to be the hardest ultramarathon, will take place from October 13 to October 17. The 29 endurance competitors who will compete across a 203-kilometre (125-mile) course over five days include nine runners from Bhutan.



The course, which is regarded as the hardest race in the world, has been completed by fewer persons than those who have climbed Mount Everest. His Majesty The King of Bhutan’s effort, The Race, aims to increase public awareness of the climate issue and normally takes 20 to 25 days to finish. Bhutan’s sensitive ecosystem makes it particularly susceptible to the harmful consequences of climate change.

The event will draw attention to the startlingly real effects of global warming, especially on the most endangered ecosystems on the planet, like those in the high Himalayas. The country is subject to an increasing number of disasters each year, including landslides, unpredictable weather fluctuations, and a rapidly changing ecology. Bhutan continues to promote initiatives for sustainable development that are aimed at achieving results across the entire country and strives to strengthen its position as an outspoken thought leader on climate change. The contest will be concluded with a virtual climate conference the day following the final day of the race.

The path in Bumthang traverses mountain passes and ascends to heights of up to 5470 meters in certain places between Gasa Dzong and Chamkhar Town (17,946 ft). The trail travels through two of the biggest national parks in the country, Jigme Dorji National Park and Wangchuck Centennial Park. From deciduous woods to ice fields and glaciers, both parks are home to a range of extremely uncommon and protected species and animals