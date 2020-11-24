The childish beauty of the Bollywood industry, Alia Bhatt had spent a chill-out Sunday with her pet cat, Edward. The actress shared an adorable post with her cat, where she is seen pampering and cuddling her little furry white baby.

After seeing the post, Alia’s Bhramastra co-star, Amitabh Bachchan could not resist in dropping a comment on her post, where he said that he is not much fond of cats, but Alia’s expressions made him fell in love with hers. Suprizingly the comment got vanished from the site.

His comment read, “I don’t like cats…and that’s going to upset many ladies.. but the expression on your face makes me love this one immensely”. However, Big B deleted the comment later and left many fans wondering the reason for the same. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan too left a comment which read, “Awww. He’s looking rather loved and happy”.

Moving a little ahead, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt also shared a cute picture as she was seen chilling with her sister, where her caption says, “How to conceal lockdown chin tip #27: Use the top of your sister’s head as a cute and stylish diversion.”

Alia really loves to spend time with her pet and she often shares cute snaps with her pussy. She once told HT, “Your pet becomes a reflection of who you are, whether it’s a cat or a dog. Edward is playful and energetic because I’m like that. I’m not an introvert, so he isn’t either. They pick up your vibe.”