Since the beginning of Big Boss 12, we are witnessing high-voltage drama in the house. Each and every contestant is finding a way to create a scene in the house as they have started doing arguments with each other. Recently, first elimination nomination of the season were conduct and contestants who are nominated are Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar, Saba-Somi, Shivashish-Saurabh and Kriti-Roshmi.

During a conversation with Kriti Verma, Sreesanth opened up on his life ban from cricket. Shanthakumaran Sreesanth was banned from cricket for life by the BCCI after he was under the scanner for spot-fixing allegations in the IPL 2013 and was imprisoned. Sreesanth has ventured into a career in films since his cricket career ended.

The former Indian bowler said while calming down Kriti who was upset that ‘I don’t have permission to go to any cricket stadium and have not entered to any stadium for the last 5 years.” He said that he wasn’t allowed on the cricket ground and hasn’t been on the cricket ground for the past 5 years.

S Sreesanth has been making huge headlines ever since he entered Bigg Boss 12. In Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12 Sreesanth threatened to quit the show and demanded that Bigg Boss open the doors to the house. The reason was his fight with fellow contestant Somi Khan. The argument escalated, so much so that they started questioning each others’ upbringing.

Sreesanth has previously walked out of dance reality show Jhalak Dhikla Jaa because of a tiff with judges Madhuri Dixit, Remo D’Souza and Karan Johar after they pointed out flaws in his performance “The outburst was more because of the disappointment than anger as I was doing extremely well on the show during the past six weeks. I think I just had a bad day. It was wrong timing and wrong choice of song,” Sreesanth had told PTI.