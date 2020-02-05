Big Boss 13: Arhaan’s Family Sent A Legal Notice As They Used Rashmi’s Property While She Was Unaware

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai saw a lot of ups and rather more downs in their relationship in the past few months. The actress got to know about Arhaan Khan’s marriage and child through Salman Khan only inside the house which shattered the lady. Now, she has come to know that he is going out to people and crying his side of the story while she is still inside the house. All she has is her best friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is supporting her through it all and is strictly against her relationship with Arhaan Khan now.

Devoleena hasn’t been on Arhaan side and that’s been very evident throughout the season. In the last weekend ka vaar when Salman Khan was schooling Himanshi for talking about Arhaan and Rashami’s secret with Asim and Vishal on national TV. Devoleena supported Rashami at that time and told Salman Khan that Rashami didn’t know about Arhaan’s marriage and kid. And now, a legal note against Arhaan has been sent to him and his family.

It was reported that Arhaan’s family members has been using Rashami’s property while she is in the BB house and has no clue of the same. Also, Arhaan has the keys of her house. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Rashami’s friends and family are the witness of people living in her house but their hands were tied. Now, bringing up the same matter once again, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, in Somvaar Ka Vaar episode, revealed to Rashami Desai that a legal notice was sent to Arhaan’s mother and sister, who had been staying in her house. Times Of India quoted Devoleena saying that a legal notice had been sent by the society members after the episode about Arhaan’s family living in Rashami Desai’s house in her absence went on air.

Arhaan Khan in a conversation with spotboye.com, the leading daily quoted saying him, “Well, honestly I just wondered what gives her the license to do it. She knows Rashami before Bigg Boss 13 and she’s intruding in her personal life. I know Rashami since a much longer time than Devoleena does.” He also told us that Devoleena cannot separate them as he is confident about his relationship with Rashami. Just recently, Rashami Desai’s bestie Devoleena Bhattacharjee claimed that Arhaan Khan did black magic on Rashami while also badmouthing about the actor. However, responding on Devo’s allegations, Arhaan Khan said to a leading portal that he has been projected as a villain and it’s humiliating.