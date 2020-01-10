Big Boss 13; Paras’s Girlfriend, Akanksha Puri Gets A New Tattoo Beside Their Complicated Relationship

With each passing week, Bigg Boss is getting a lot more fun due to its changing relationship dynamics. But there are some bonds that have remained unchanged right from the beginning of the show, in fact, the bond only grew stronger. From Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Rashmi Desai-Arhaan Khan to Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. The strongest bond is evidently the one between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra confessing their feelings for each other on national television. We also saw how Paras showered kisses on her and embraced her in a hug. The two are inseparable these days and they love each other’s company to the core.

Akanksha Puri has been getting a lot of hatred from the fans of Paras Chhabra. All because of the latter’s one comment. While opening up to his co-contestant Arhaan Khan, Paras said that Akanksha Puri had forced him to get this tattoo and it wasn’t his decision. This has deeply hurt Akanksha, who has till date supported Paras Chhabra and even tolerated his flirtatious behaviour. For those who came in late, Paras and Akanksha previously inked each other’s name on their wrists. Have a look:

Moving on with time, Akanksha had now got another tattoo. And you won’t believe what it is. Akanksha took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures of her tattoo. In the stories, we can see her paying gratitude to her tattoo artist, Harsh Bhanushali and Indian inc Tattoo. When she was contacted by The Times Of India about the inspiration behind this brand new tattoo, she revealed, “I already had one tattoo there and I went for a touch-up, but then I redesigned a bit with touch up. I have added wings to the lotus because it’s time to fly.” Have a look:





However, Mahira had mentioned several times in the show that she is not here to create a love story. She also stated that her mother wouldn’t like it. Meanwhile, Paras has a girlfriend outside, Akanksha whom he has been dating for years. Akansha has also appeared on the Bigg Boss show as a panellist.