Big Boss 13: Rashmi Desai’s Love Arhaan Khan To Move Of The House During Elimination

Too soon yeah? The TV actor Arhaan Khan and love of Rashmi Desai is to leave Bigg Boss 13 house. Arhaan Khan was one of the most talked-about contestant who entered as a wild card. Not only this but he also gained popularity for his link-ups with the actress, Rashmi ever since the season started. And now, he will no longer be seen on the show. In the upcoming episode, on the Sunday episode of Weekend ka Vaar, you will witness Arhaan leaving the house and his lady love Rashami Desai, leaving them in shock due to less number of votes.

Rashami Desai has had a not-so-happy past when it comes to love in life. She was married to her co-star Nandish Sandhu but divorced him, she was also linked with another co-star like Sidharth Shukla. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Rashami Desai was linked with the TV actor Arhaan Khan. Surprisingly, he has also entered the Bigg Boss house and the chemistry between the two seems to be getting stronger. There were even rumors that Rashami and Arhaan might tie the knot inside the house but before entering the house, Arhaan rubbished all these as rumors and said Rashami is just a very good friend of his.

However, in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami’s confession suggests that there’s something more than friendship between the two. The actress can be seen confessing to Paras Chhabra that she indeed like Arhaan and planning to get married and settle down by next year. Well, we don’t about their relationship but the duo- Arhaan and Rashami are surely sharing some cute moments together.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Arhaan Khan cleared the air of them dating. Arhaan had told to media, “I was offered previous Season as well but I couldn’t take it up due to my date issues. And this year I am participating only because of my mother, as she is an ardent follower of the show and she wants to see me in it. So, ye jo show hai vo main meri maa ke liye kar raha hoon. My connection with Rashami is of just good friends and I don’t feel due to her I have been considered.”