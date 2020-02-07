Big Boss 13: Rashmi’s Mother Upset From Asim; Says “He Supported His GF Himanshi Khurana And Not My Daughter”

Bigg Boss is riding the highs of success and has become of the biggest TRP gainers of the entire franchise. The contestants are making sure to keep their fans interested by offering amazing and spicy content. Bigg Boss makers, on the other hand, are also not leaving any stone unturned. Whether it is the fight between Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla, the truth of Arhaan Khan, the romance between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma or the endless fights between the once best buddies Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla, the show has been gaining a lot of hits.

Now, Rashmi’s mom came in and gave her thoughts in an interview. She shared her views on Siddhart and also on Asim’s move. Asim in his latest action of supporting Himanshi Khurana over Rashami Desai didn’t go down well with her. She stated, “People were saying Asim is a good friend of hers but when the time came, he also supported his girlfriend Himanshi and not my daughter. He could have corrected Himanshi to not say such things about Rashami while she was talking about Arhaan’s condition outside, but he didn’t do that. And that hit me bad.”

She further told SpotboyE, “Devoleena ko main uski sahi friend maanti hoon. I think she has always guided her for the right thing and stood by her side,” when asked if Rashami Desai has earned herself a good friend.

Lastly, about her equation with Siddhart, Rashami’s mother opened up and added, “I was definitely hesitant initially but when I saw Rashami saying ‘I know him and we can connect’, I got a bit relaxed thinking that they have kept their past aside and have entered the house with good maturity. So there is nothing to get tensed but it was momentary as in no time, they were seen fighting again.”