Big Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla To Become The Winner; Salman Khan Isn’t Pleased With It

Bigg Boss 13 has been doing well on the TRP charts and it has become one of the most viewed reality show this year. The show has been loved so much that it had got an extension of five weeks with all the spice and viewers got their eyes glued on Television. As the thirteenth season is approaching towards its end, the show has been in the news for a long time and this season has gained massive popularity other than any previous season of Bigg Boss. We witnessed a lot of ugly fights to love connections and it has finally come to an end.

We can’t seem to keep up with the excitement for the finale week and of course, will keep you guys update as who got evicted and who are the top three finalists made it to the finale. As the finale week is ringing we will get the winner of this season on February 15, 2020. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Salman Khan announcing the winner of the show. With only a few contestants left in the Bigg Boss 13 house, recently contestants Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, and Paras Chhabra were announced as the first finalists of the season with that the level of excitement has increased in fans as who will get the maximum votes and take the winner’s trophy home.

As it is been said that it is fixed and Shukla will be the winner of the show, the ex-contestant, Kamaal R Khan tweeted something that bought evryone’s attention to him. He is claiming that according to his sources, Salman Khan disagrees with the decision of making Sidharth the winner, so much so, that he has refused to participate in the grand finale. He tweeted, “According to my sources #SalmanKhan is not happy with #ManishaSharma decision to make #SidharthShukla winner of #BiggBossSeason13 and Salman is refusing to participate in the finale. Hence they are going to held meeting tomorrow at 4pm! @ColorsTV.”

According to my sources #SalmanKhan is not happy with #ManishaSharma decision to make #SidharthShukla winner of #BiggBossSeason13 and Salman is refusing to participate in the finale. Hence they are going to held meeting tomorrow at 4pm! @ColorsTV — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 13, 2020

Now that, Sidharth Shukla is in top 2 and with his number of fan following, on his social media handles, he might become the winner of the show. As the grand finale is drawing closer the excitement amongst the fans has increased. Sid has received was surprising, his crazy fans because of his good looks, charming personality, and sense of humour, hard work, and passion towards the game.

What do you think, who will win the trophy?