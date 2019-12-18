Big Boss 13: Video Inside; Sidharth Shukla And Sehnaaz Gill Called Rashmi And Arhaan’s Affair Fake

Share

Tweet

Pin 13 shares

Bigg Boss is gaining a lot of popularity right now and with Paras Chhabra’s entry in the house once again from the secret room, fights and controversies a lot has come up. Paras had been locked inside the house for a long time and has heard everyone’s game plan and their back bitching. Now that he came inside, he made everyone’s plans out. Last weekend, Salman Khan revealed the truth about his marriage and child and then there are many other horrifying details about the contestant by his ex-girlfriend.

When Sidharth Shukla entered the Big Boss house, Sehnaaz Gill was the happiest person inside the house. Afterwards, the two of them were seen gossiping about Rashmi and Arhaan, calling their affair fake. As one can see in the promo, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen talking to Sidharth Shukla and she called Rashami diplomatic. Sidharth added that Rashami has changed. Shehnaaz then says that Rashami and Arhaan are both of the same levels. She says, “Arhaan uska kheech raha hai bade level pe, aur wo jaanbuj ke khichwa rahi hai kyuki usko game me rehne ke liye aur kuch dikh nahi raha.” Have a look at the same:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Dec 17, 2019 at 1:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Dec 17, 2019 at 4:00am PST

Coming back to Arhaan Khan’s ex-girlfriend, Amrita Dhanoa has revealed new

details about him. She said, “I met Arhaan in a party, it was in 2006

through a common friend. He was after me from the time he saw me at the party.

We were kind of attracted to each other. After six to seven days he just came

to my house with his luggage and everything. He told me that he had some

problem with his house and he doesn’t have money so can you support me? That

time I was staying in Lokhandwala. I told him see we can do one thing we can

take another flat till the time you are not earning enough. So, that is when we

shifted in together and we were in a live-in relationship for around five

years.”

She added, “During those five years, we changed three flats

and then there came a time when I was fed up of doing everything for him while

he was earning nothing. He was struggling for work. He used to be at home, I

was doing all the things like from rent to all the expenses. I was the one who

was supporting him totally, he was not earning a single penny.”

She further said, “Then after five years he vanished for a

year in between, that is how our relationship went wrong. I used to ask him

when will he be back and he used to tell me that I will be earning some money

in my dad’s business and then come back and support you. Like that, he totally

vanished for a year but then one day he called me and told me that I got

married and later denied it saying I am joking. So, that is the kind of person

he is.”

“Arhaan is the kind of person who uses girls as ladder

for his career and for money that is what he has been doing since all these

years. He was in touch with me five months before he entered Bigg Boss. He took

5 lakh from me and whatever I did for him in those five years I am not counting

that, this is the hard cash that he took from me,” she added.

Dhanoa also filed an FIR against Khan. She said, “I have

filed an FIR against him but I have asked them to hold the legal proceedings

because it is better if things get settle normally, I don’t want to go to the

court. If he gives me my money back it is fine, if not then I have all the

legal agreements of us staying together as husband and wife. I also have the

cctv footage when we met five months before he entered the show. I have all the

proofs. I just want him to make a confession and return my money.”