Bigg Boss 13 might eventually turn out to be the biggest grosser in the history of Bigg Boss. It has been seeing an upward shoot in its TRP since its launch and the inmates are leaving no stone u turned to keep their fans entertained. Whether it is the fight between Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla, the truth of Arhaan Khan, romance between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma or the endless fights between the once best buddies Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla, the show has been gaining a lot of hits.

Now, we got our hands on the latest promo of the show from Weekend Ka Vaar where Salman Khan is looking quite angry. The host of the show called the people. in the house miserable. He went on to say Asim, “You are so bloody irritating,” as he called Shukla’s father a ‘crybaby’. He then moves on to Shukla and says, “Aap gusse me saari haddein paar kar dete ho. Gusse me aapki real personality bahar aati hai.” Then targeting Rashami Desai he says, “Rashami, cameraman to taane maaro. Agar aapko aisa lagta hai hum aapko neecha dikha rahe hain iss show mein aapko negatively portray karrahe hain I am telling you I will open the gates right now, you please leave.” He then orders Bigg Boss to open the doors for Rashami.

When Asim bashed Shukla, Asim’s brother came out in his support. While many bashed him for speaking ill about Sidharth’s late father. Vindu Dara Singh who is a supporter of Shukla also slammed Asim. He wrote on Twitter, “BB Panchayat ka PHELA decision Channel Asiim ki galian & provocation koh nahin deekha teh aur Sid koh bad light main dikhaya ja raha hai. Aur aaj keh episode main channel krupiya Asim ki galion ka footage edit na kare!.”

Salman’s friends and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol also came on the show to promote their film. The three of them seems to have a lot of fun.