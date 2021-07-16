Big Boss 15 Premiere to be hosted by Siddharth and Shehnaaz; Find out the Truth here

After the effective run of Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14, fans of the most controversial show are currently anticipating its fifteenth season. The buzz around it is really extreme as this time the construction is somewhat extraordinary. The show will initially debut on OTT for a multi-week prior to moving to Television. While Salman Khan will be the host and dost as the show begins on TV, we wonder who will hold the stronghold as it shows up on VOOT. Indeed, go no further as we may have an answer.

According to the most recent tweet made by VOOT, Bigg Boss 13’s hit pair, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill possibly facilitating the show. Or then again they might be the ones to dispatch the show on VOOT. fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz are now on the moon, imagining that they will see them together once more. The tweet made by the authority handle of VOOT read, “Haye, Kasam lage, murmur toh bahot energized hai to share a dhamaakedaar news with you… Would you be able to think about what we’re up to and who is the couple? (Discover hint in the hashtags) We’re so eager to advise you, stay tuned for the BIG uncover.”

The hashtag had SidNaaz in it and every one of their fans has gone off the deep end. Some of them are reviewing the old snapshots of SidNaaz from Bigg Boss 13 while some are taking steps to report the handle in case there is a major ‘Popat’ coming ahead. The remarks are loaded up with diverting images too that will leave you giggling hard.

In the meantime, SidNaaz hit feature as of late after Sidharth Shukla pummeled some phoney news around their spilt. He made a secretive post that read, “Being perusing a couple of newz articles … . Least said they are amusing… .. bhayi eyeballs he Chahiyea tho Kuch positive likh lo … .itni pessimism Kaha se latte ho… How would you figure out how to find out about me better than me… the least I can say .. may God favour all of you.”