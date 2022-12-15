Big Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Was Noticed Holding The Trophy, Thrilled Fans Claim Her As Winner Of The Season!

Bigg Boss season 16 enjoys massive success as the makers add all the spices to the show. This season, the show featured amazing actors from the television industry including Tina Dutta, Nimrit, Sreejita De, Priyanka Chahar and Sumbul Khan and others. The names have now become common at the public front. Last weekend, Tina Dutta was evicted from the house but she was brought back by sacrificing 25 lacs of the winning amount. Also, Sreejita and Vikas joined the house as wildcards. However, this week the nomination task was performed yesterday but the voting lines were closed. Read on to know the upcoming twists, the show invites.

Recently, A picture went viral on social media in which Priyanka Chahar was noticed holding the trophy of Bigg Boss season 16. However, there is no uncertainty that she may be the winner of this season due to her remarkable contributions for the show. She entered the house with her co-star Ankit Gupta and played very well. Her voice was louder than anyone in the house and she was one of the most active housemates among all. The actor was observed to be participative in the discussions who involved herself into numerous conflicts of the house.

But for now, several reports reveal that the viral photo is morphed and it appeared as Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejaswi Prakash. As per the history of Bigg Boss, leading actresses like Shilpa Shinde, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Tejaswi Prakash, Urvashi and Juhi Parmar holded the trophy and this year history may repeat itself in the name of Priyanka Chahar.

Fans loved the bond between Priyanka and Ankit and expected that they are dating but the duo have never committed to any relationship apart from being good friends. Hope this mystery will get unfolded soon and as a result the suspense will be concluded.