As many know, Nia Sharma as of late made a stunning entry as a wildcard contender in the Bigg Boss OTT house. From offering individual housemate Pratik Sehajpal significant guidance to testing Raqesh Bapat’s sanity and that’s just the beginning, Nia cooperated with each challenger and added the truly necessary masala and dramatization to the show. However, in the wake of remaining inside the house for a day, Nia has left from the show. Indeed, you read that right!

At the point when she entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, supposed to remain just for a day. Nia congratulated the Boss Man and Boss Lady task. During this task, housemates should impress Nia. During her visit, Nia lived it up becoming acquainted with the candidates. We even saw Shamita Shetty enquiring about her family. Other than that, she even gave Pratik a significant hint. Besides that, she said, “Whosoever calls you Nepali, Chinese, f*** them all, f*** them, I swear you are very cute, very hot and very good looking.”

Nia also imparted important tips to the housemates. She connected with each contender and made the scene ‘over the top’. While Nia communicated a longing to be Divya Agarwal’s connection, she likewise praised Pratik Sehajpal for his attractive features.

In the video that is presently circulating the web, the entertainer is heard saying that she had a good time in the house. “Thank you. Thank you Bigg Boss. It was fun. It was so much fun.” Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, and other contestants are amazed to think about her exit. Be that as it may, if not Bigg Boss OTT, Nia’s fans wish to see her in the Salman Khan facilitated show Bigg Boss 15.

Prior, the creators of the show shared Nia’s promotion and many were invigorated. One fan stated, “Ab ayega Maja,” one more dropped a remark saying, “I really love Nia’s attitude. She is just on fire mode. I just love her because of her talking style and her attitude is just amazing.” Many dropped fire emoticons on the post. Bigg Boss OTT has been making buzz since the very first moment. The show is high on dramatization and diversion.