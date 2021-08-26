Big Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Thrown Out Of Big Boss House After Ugly Fight With Pratik Sehajpal, Shows Blood Scratches On Chest

Big Boss OTT witnessed one of the most shocking moments of the show so far. Zeeshan Khan, who was considered as one of the strongest players of the game and was also going good in the show, has been evicted. He was asked to leave the show after he got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. After an ugly fight with Pratik and Nishant, things went out of control. Zeeshan Khan was asked to leave the Big Boss OTT house for getting physical with Pratik. Big Boss cancelled the captaincy task and announced that Zeeshan has to leave the house with immediate effect. As soon as Big Boss made an announcement, Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin broke into tears.

Footage from inside the house shows a shirtless Zeeshan snatching away flags from Nishant’s hands even as Pratik tried to stop him. After Pratik and Nishant protested against Zeeshan’s behaviour, they begin pushing each other away. After returning home, Zeeshan took to Instagram to share pictures of the injuries he had suffered. He showed the few scratches he got on his arms and chest and did not share any caption with his post, only a folded hands emoji.