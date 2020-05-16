Monalisa rose to fame with the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 10. She was last seen as Mohana in the supernatural TV series Nazar. Now, she is open to several roles and has shared what she’d like to do in the coming times. She is excited by the prospects of web series as they are gaining more popularity and wants to work in one. Here’s what she has to say.

Now, as her current show, Nazar 2 has gone off-air due to COVID-19 crisis. The actress talked about her future plans and said, “I never plan my journey, honestly. When Mohana was offered to me, it was supposed to be a very small role but seeing the response makers made me part of not just season 1 but 2 as well. So, I feel people who have seen my work will definitely approach me and I will also like to do a comeback soon. It may be on TV or on digital. While I was doing Nazar, I was offered a lot of work on digital space. At that time, I said No to 3-4 people as my schedule wasn’t allowing me to take up anything new. So now when I have time in hand, I will definitely do web series as that’s something which is in demand.”

When she was asked if she is open for bold scenes which sometimes required being semi-nude on screen. She said, “I am not open to nudity, frankly. I know there are many actresses who have attempted such scenes and I also agree that if such scenes are shot aesthetically, it doesn’t look vulgar on screen but I have my inhibitions. When something of this sort will get offered to me, I will discuss with the makers and try to find a way out. I know the medium mostly caters to youth and hence such scenes often become the demand of the script.”