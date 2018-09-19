The Bigg Boss 12 has commenced and as usual the controversies have followed. The vichitra jodi of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu has been in a lot of news ever since the couple entered the Bigg Boss house. Shilpa Shinde, the Bigg Boss 11 Winner appeared on Bigg Boss 12 as one of the panel judges. She was asked to say something about Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu.

Shilpa defended the couple and said, “Anup ji is not an isolated example of such relationships to feel weird about it. I don’t think it is wrong if two people are compatible and have developed a bond after staying together. Earlier, it was said that female should be younger than men but today the definitions have changed so if the society can except that then why not this? Also, to target him for his profession is not correct. People should keep professional and personal different. A lot of people do a lot of things in closed doors, to accept a relationship in public is not easy.”

Anup and Jasleen’s relationship has become talk of the town, so much so, that latter’s father, Kesar Matharu, who’s a film director by profession, had issued a statement which read, “I am not at all disturbed by the online bashing. She is a trained singer and had done various stage shows with many popular Bollywood singers. We belong to a very reputed family and my daughter is already a prominent figure in the industry and there is no point of seeking cheap publicity.”

He further added, “This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show.”