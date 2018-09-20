The much awaited reality show ,Bigg Boss has already started .This time the show is back with a lot more entertainment as well as drama .The show was introduced with a new theme,‘vichitra jodi’ where all the contestants came with their ‘vichitra’ partners but one Jodi that we can truly call a Vichitra Jodi was of famous veteran singer Anup Jalota and his girl friend Jasleen Matharu. After the couple entered the house they became the hot topic of discussion everywhere especially on ‘social media’!

As soon as it was announced that the 65 year ‘Bhajan Samrat’ was dating a girl younger than him by 37 year, everyone was aghast and even the host Salman khan could not control his incredulity. Many people started comparing them with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Before entering the house, in an interview, Jasleen remarked, “This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of Bigg Boss, we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever.”

In a previous interview, Jalota told PTI, “Everyone is not the same. There are problems in a family, these things do happen. I am so much involved in spiritual and classical music… I don’t have anger left in my life. I love music, I love to sing. It will be interesting to see how it is going to be inside the house. When people would fight I will try to give a solution. It is essential to understand that we often get angry because of someone else. I believe the solving problem is important.”

The huge age gap between the ‘Bhajan Samrat’, Anup Jalota and his girlfriend’ Jasleen Matharu’ acted like a shot in the arm of trolls.

Here are some of our favorites:

Anup jalota is not the only celebrity being trolled for dating a younger person ,earlier Priyanka Chopra and Milind Soman were trolled for dating someone younger than them.