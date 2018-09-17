The much-anticipated show, Bigg Boss 12 has finally had a grand opening and the contestants are nothing less than TRP grabbing celebrities. While most of you must have already known the contestants on the show because of the lists of probable contestants that were going around, there are a number of Bigg Boss inmates that came as a surprise to everyone. And one of them was Jasleen Matharu.

The singer Jasleen Matharu is in a lot of controversies right now. No, not because of her Bigg Boss entry but because the hot actress is allegedly in a romantic affair with the veteran Bollywood singer Anup Jalota. Although both Anup Jalota and Jasleen have thrashed all these news rumors, their entry in the Bigg Boss house together as a Vichitra Jodi is giving fuel to these rumors.

Talking about Jasleen, she is not just an amazing singer but also a social media sensation who likes to keep her followers entertained with her super hot pictures. Here’s a look at the pictures of Jasleen Matharu to let you know of her true beauty.