Ever since first promo of popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ was released, the show is in headlines for its possible contestants, new theme, house interior in the upcoming 12th season. There is no doubt about the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial yet popular reality shows of the small screen.

Every year, Bigg Boss makers rope in popular TV actors to add masala and melodrama to the show. Last year, it was Hina and Shilpa’s catfight that got the ratings soaring. Now, rumour has it that the newlywed TV actors Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim will also be a part of the show.

A post shared by Dipika Kakar (@ms_dipika) on Aug 8, 2016 at 5:59am PDT

A source told TOI, “The channel approached the actors two months ago. Dipika and Shoaib are not talking about it yet as nothing has been finalised. Yes, the couple has been meeting the show’s team for some time now. All we can say is that the channel really wants them to be a part of the show.”

The source further added, “She is doing the show for sure. She really wants to be a part of it. We are a little unsure about Shoaib. Now, Dipika is looking for a partner and most probably she will enter with her mom.”

Well, since this season of Bigg Boss is introducing ‘Vichitr Jodis’, it would sure be interesting to see Dipika Kakar participate with her mother as her partner!

Bigg Boss 12 is expected to premiere on September 16. Reportedly, the launch of the show will take place in Goa, instead of Lonavala this year.



