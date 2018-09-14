BIGBOSS is one the most successful and highly anticipated reality show. Every year loyal fans wait for Salman Bhai to host the show with more twists and turns than you can ever imagine. This year, Bigboss starts it’s 12th season and is all set to greet the audience’s screen on the 16th of September. The show provides the audience with drama, romance and the gorgeous celebrities with their uninhibited nature are a great source of entertainment to the public.

As the fandom and the craze for the upcoming season is growing, people want to know more about the house and get the inside scoop in the pairing of the celebrities. While there is no news on the latter, a few details about the Bigboss house have leaked! And yes, we are going to share! See the pic below and get the exclusive first look inside the house!

The show makers have proved once again that they are not afraid to spend big buck on the show and have left no room for doubt about the luxuries and secrets that this house will possess! The fans of the show will certainly be excited to see the grandeur of the place! As the D-day draws closer more and more speculations about the inside of the house are souring in the news. We can’t tell if all the allegations or the comments about the show are true, we will just have to wait and let Salman start the show with a bang!

Just as every year, there was huge speculation about the stars coming as house guests in the reality show and when the list was finally unveiled by the show makers, nobody could contain their excitement. To make the matters more interesting this year, they’ve put the contestants in JODI’S! Apparently, there are 21 contestants participating in the mega reality show. There is no confirmation about the fact if there is going to be any single contestant on the show. So, the wait begins to know the master plan for this year’s Bigboss.