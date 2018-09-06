Share

Bigg Boss 12 is about to start off and everyone is eagerly waiting to see some fun and fights inside the house. This year, the makers of Bigg Boss have changed the concept a little bit and instead of bringing in solo contestants, they would be calling in pairs and couples inside the house. While there have been a number of articles about the entire list of contestants entering Bigg Boss house, you might not have heard that an Indian Cricketer is also entering the Bigg Boss house.

Yes, if reports are to be believed, an Indian cricketer would also be getting locked up inside the madhouse of Bigg Boss this year. Wanna know who he is? Well, he is none other than S Sreesanth. Yes, the super hot Indian ace bowler S Sreesanth might also enter the Bigg Boss house to up the female following of the show.

Sreesanth retired from Cricket and tried his luck in Bollywood. He was last seen playing a grey character in the movie Aksar 2. He has been banned from cricket by BCCI for a lifetime for spot-fixing in IPL 2013. His career has been full of controversies including the slapping incident with Harbhajan Singh. He also tried his hand in politics as he joined BJP and fought state elections from Thiruvananthapuram but lost to the Congress candidate.

Well, 21 Contestants, including the celebs and the commoners would enter the Bigg Boss house and give some amazing content to all the viewers for at least 3-4 months to come.