Jasleen Matharu has made headlines even before creating any controversies inside the Bigg Boss house. Her affair with the veteran singer Anup Jalota is attracting a lot of attention and making people wonder about the two. Abd now the super hot Jasleen Matharu is in news once again. The 28 years old singer declined sharing bed with Anup Jalota and opted for a single bed instead.

Anup tries to go for the bed next to his ladylove but the inmates inform him that it is taken. To this Anup replies, “Toh main dur hogaya, hum khule main soenge” sending everyone in a fit of laughter, including Jasleen. “Toh aap kahan pe ho abhi? Aap ek kaam karo, wait karo, aapko partner mil jaega koi,” Jasleen adds. Anup taunts her saying, “shabash, shabash.”

Anup Jalota and his protégé Jasleen Matharu, have become internet fodder, thanks to their relationship status. Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss 12 panelists, the show’s contestants and social media followers – everyone’s talking about this Vichitra Jodi.