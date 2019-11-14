Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Calls Karan Singh Grover :Jigar Ka Tukda’, Here’s What He Has To Say

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be crazier than any other season of the reality show. The contestant are giving some really meaty content that the makers are definitely loving and so are the fans of the show. One can see the contestants giving something really amazing with their constant flights, abusing, and name-callings. And now, we have the budding friendship between Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh.

But that’s not the only friendship that Arti cherishes. Inside the house, Arti can be seen telling Tehseen that Karan Singh Grover is one of the best human beings she has ever met. She further reveals that she has saved his contact number on her phone as ‘Jigar Ka Tukda’ so whenever he calls, ‘Jigar Ka Tukda’ flashes on her mobile screen. She also told him that Karan gave her a jacket to bring to the BB house and told her that she should wear it whenever she feels lonely, or sad in the house. He said that his vibrations would always be with her. She said that she misses him and asks Bigg Boss to make sure this message reached him.

Now, Karan Singh Grover wrote, “@artisingh5 it takes one to know one!! Thank you so much #ksgians and #artikiarmy and everyone else who loves @artisingh5 You love and support has helped tremendously!!! Let’s all continue to vote for her and love her!!!” He appealed to his fans to vote for Arti Singh, and their friendship is just pure goals!

Talking about Arti and Vishal friendship in the house, Yuvika Chaudhary reveals that she played cupid in their relationship. When asked about her involvement in the new blooming friendship, Yuvika said, “More than a matchmaker I would say I prefer being a Dosti-maker. Honestly, they both are my friends and I know they are both great people. Whether something else strikes is not something we know yet but I would want them to be friends at least so that both my friends are on the same side.” said Yuvika, who found her ‘Prince’ charming too in the very house.