Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Enters ‘Elite Club’ Beating Shehnaz Gill, Brother Umar Riaz Comment, ‘Haters Ki Jali’

Hina Khan recently entered the Bigg Boss house and announced that there would be an Elite Club and Shehnaz Gill and Asim Riaz would compete with each other to get into that club. The house was divided into two as each side fought for their favorite member. Now, it has come to such that Asim Riaz beat Shehnaz Gill in the round and entered the Elite Club to be safeguarded from next week’s elimination.

According to the reports on social media, Asiam Riaz has become the first member of the elite club. Asim’s brother Umar confirmed the same as he took to the Twitter and wrote, “So #Asim becomes the first member of the elite club of bb13. Much deserved boy! Tumhari chali aur haters ki jali! #MorePowerToYouAsim @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND”

Umar is a great supporter of his brother, he always backs him up whenever Paras Chhabra or Sidharth Shukla tries to pass a comment or pick up a fight with Asim. When Bigg Boss cancelled the task due to Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra’s un-ending arguments, Asim’s brother Umar took to his social media and took a dig at Paras for not standing against Rashami.