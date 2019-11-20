Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla Get Violent, Shehnaz Destroys The Mandap

Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla’s friendship was one thing that kept people coming back. They shared a very close bond and that was appreciated by all the fans. However, their friendship seems to have turned sour now as they can be seen fighting violently inside the house while Shehnaz is busy with her Swayamvar.

Yesterday, we saw Sidharth and Asim almost throttling each other during their fight with one saying mean things to another. They pushed each other quite a few times and other housemates had to barge in to stop their fight. Today, the fight shall continue. Knowing Sidharth’s aggressive behaviour and Asim’s motormouth, the fight will just get ugly. They’ll say things to each other and it will lead to a big dent in their friendship. Surprisingly, Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Jariwala who have always been team Sidharth Shukla will pick their side and have a deep discussion with Asim Riaz about Sid’s behaviour.

Next, Shehnaaz Gill’s drama will entertain the audiences. Shehnaaz asks Rashami Desai whether she’ll get married or not in the task and the latter says you are better as a divorcee than being in a family like this. Shehnaaz seems to have taken it to heart as she goes on to destroy the mandap. Sidharth yell at her while she supposedly has a meltdown.