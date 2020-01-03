Bigg Boss 13 might eventually turn out to be the biggest grosser in the history of Bigg Boss. It has been seeing an upward shoot in its TRP since its launch and the inmates are leaving no stone u turned to keep their fans entertained. Whether it is the fight between Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla, the truth of Arhaan Khan, romance between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma or the endless fights between the once best buddies Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla, the show has been gaining a lot of hits.
Asim Riaz blames Sidharth Shukla of talking ill about his
parents and sister by giving gaalis. This got sorted in the last Weekend Ka
Vaar with Salman Khan. However, in the latest promo shared by the channel, we
see Asim Riaz picking on Sidharth Shukla’s father who is no more. Sidharth’s
fans started bashing him, but Asim’s fans have sprung in action who are
trending #StopPortrayingAsimNegative.
Not just the fans, Asim’s brother Umar has also taken to social media to showcase his support. He wrote, “Sid is planning very well to get the dirty side of asim out with paras and Mahira but he doesnt know that asim is contained and can control himslf very well and knows when to give back and when to be silent.Tumhare 3vs uska akele ka dimaag kaafi hai. Halke main mat lo! #AsimRiaz.”
While Asim’s brother has come out in his support, many
bashed him for speaking ill about Sidharth’s late father. Vindu Dara Singh who
is a supporter of Shukla also slammed Asim. He wrote on Twitter, “BB
Panchayat ka PHELA decision Channel Asiim ki galian & provocation koh nahin
deekha teh aur Sid koh bad light main dikhaya ja raha hai. Aur aaj keh episode
main channel krupiya Asim ki galion ka footage edit na kare!.”