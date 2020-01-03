Bigg Boss 13 might eventually turn out to be the biggest grosser in the history of Bigg Boss. It has been seeing an upward shoot in its TRP since its launch and the inmates are leaving no stone u turned to keep their fans entertained. Whether it is the fight between Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla, the truth of Arhaan Khan, romance between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma or the endless fights between the once best buddies Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla, the show has been gaining a lot of hits.

Asim Riaz blames Sidharth Shukla of talking ill about his

parents and sister by giving gaalis. This got sorted in the last Weekend Ka

Vaar with Salman Khan. However, in the latest promo shared by the channel, we

see Asim Riaz picking on Sidharth Shukla’s father who is no more. Sidharth’s

fans started bashing him, but Asim’s fans have sprung in action who are

trending #StopPortrayingAsimNegative.

So @ColorsTV& @BiggBoss

are okay with Shukla going on Asim's Dad 50+ times.

They won't show Shukla negative in promo.

But just one time when tried to give him taste of his own medicine, they are trying to show him negative?

Why so much insecurity?#StopPortrayingAsimNegative — AsimForTheWin (@AyeSpeaks) January 2, 2020

Not just the fans, Asim’s brother Umar has also taken to social media to showcase his support. He wrote, “Sid is planning very well to get the dirty side of asim out with paras and Mahira but he doesnt know that asim is contained and can control himslf very well and knows when to give back and when to be silent.Tumhare 3vs uska akele ka dimaag kaafi hai. Halke main mat lo! #AsimRiaz.”

Sid is planning very well to get the dirty side of asim out with paras and mahira but he doesnt know that asim is contained and can control himslf very well and knows when to give back and when to be silent.Tumhare 3vs uska akele ka dimaag kaafi hai. Halke main mat lo! #AsimRiaz — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 2, 2020

Asim exposed Shoekla dirty language@BiggBoss – Rohit shetty andar jake situation sambhal lo .

Damad ji ko bacha lo Salman se#StopPortrayingAsimNegative — Kiara✨ #TeamAsim (@Kiara__Here) January 2, 2020

While Asim’s brother has come out in his support, many

bashed him for speaking ill about Sidharth’s late father. Vindu Dara Singh who

is a supporter of Shukla also slammed Asim. He wrote on Twitter, “BB

Panchayat ka PHELA decision Channel Asiim ki galian & provocation koh nahin

deekha teh aur Sid koh bad light main dikhaya ja raha hai. Aur aaj keh episode

main channel krupiya Asim ki galion ka footage edit na kare!.”