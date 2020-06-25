Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has managed to entertain fans on the reality show and is winning hearts on the internet as well. Shefali constantly shares amazing pictures on her social media and treats manages to keep her fans updated with what she’s up to.

A fitness enthusiast that she is, Shefali Jariwala does not miss a workout any day. As the actress works out regularly, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant shares a sexy picture of her and flaunts her toned Abs.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shefali Jariwala shared a picture of her and captioned it, “Quarantine discipline paying off !…#abs #workoutathome #fitnessgirl #strongoverskinny #beingfit #picoftheday.”

Sharing the hot picture of her, Shefali mentioned how her quarantine discipline is paying off. The Ex-Bigg Boss contestant also revealed that she is practicing some Abs workout at home. Talking about how she is trying to be fit, Shefali mentioned she wants to be strong over skinny.

As Shefali Jariwala literally leaves us speechless with her picture, the actress called it her ‘pic of the day’. In the picture, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant is clicked in her gym/ workout outfit.

Shefali is dressed in a pair of black tights, and an active innerwear and looks super cool even post-workout. While we wonder how Shefali looks so flawless and radiant, not tired AF even post-workout, for the picture, she strikes a sexy pose showing off her well-toned Abs.

Well, even during the lockdown, in quarantine, Jariwala is working out and trying to stay fit and healthy. While the actress works out at home to maintain a healthy lifestyle, we need to consider taking some serious inspiration from Shefali Jariwala when all we do is chill, sleep and eat at home.