Bigg Boss 13: ‘Evict Sidharth Shukla’ Trending On Internet, Ex GF Akanksha Puri Also Leaves His Side

Bigg Boss 13 has become a total madhouse. Every day there is a new drama inside the house and people who watch the show, enjoy this drama to the fullest. This has certainly been one of the most violent and controversial seasons so far owing to the constant fights that the inmates of the house get into. And when we talk about the contestants who are the most violent in the house, the name of Sidharth Shukla would certainly be at the top of the list.

Sidharth Shukla has got the image of the fighting violent man. His temper and anger issues have been talked about at lengths. He recently even got into a fight with his best buddy Asim Riaz as well inside the house. Last night, there was yet another violent feud between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in which the former pushed the latter and both hurled abuses at each other.

After the fight, both the contestants and the show started trending on Twitter heavily with #EvictSidharthShukla and #EvictAsimRiaz flooding timelines. Twitter was divided just like the housemates about both of them, while a few supported Sidharth, the others were for Asim.

Even the former girlfriend of Siddharth Shukla, Akanksha Puri was contacted regarding his behaviour. Till now, she has been rooting for Siddharth Shukla but now it seems she has taken a 360 degree turn.

“In today’s episode, I found Sidharth wrong. He cannot be right always. Sidharth pushed Asim really hard while he had just touched him. He doesn’t realise but by being needlessly violent, he is making Asim’s case stronger,” Akanksha reacted.

The actress also pointed out that in this fight, Paras will benefit a lot. She added, “Knowing Paras, I know he will play his cards well now and benefit from Sidharth and Asim’s fight. His game will be strong.”