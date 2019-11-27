Bigg Boss 13 Exclusive; Rashami Desai Gets Concious After Steamy Scenes With Sidharth Shukla; Deets Inside

The thirteenth season of one of the most controversial shows “Bigg Boss” is living up to the expectations of its audiences. Ever since the show has started it has continued to entertain the audience and had maintained shows TRP. With every new episode, the show gives the daily dose of gossips and Tadka to its audience.

The 13th season has started with a bang and has got our eyes glued to the television ever since. The makers of the show make sure to come up with interesting tasks every week for the houseguests. From budding romance, friendships to fights between the contestants all the episodes of the show are enough to grab eyeballs. One of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss’s house is Siddharth Shukla. From being called a “40-year-old Buddha” to “seen flirting with girls”, the show seems to revolve around him.

And now we are back again here with yet another gossip related to Sidharth. Among the other strongest contenders on the show, are Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, the two reportedly having their differences for quite a long time.

As the television actress Rashami Desai was back in Big Boss with the wildcard entry the fights between the two had continued to make headlines in the news. Their fights have been getting a lot of TRP and the makers of the show are well aware of this fact.

The duo Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s romance inside the BB house have made headlines with the recent task.

Well, with the recent Bigg Boss task Sidra was seen getting cozy under the pool. Though the task went smooth, looks like Rashami was not happy with the same. Confessing the same she told Paras that, “There was a scene near the mirror, where Sid and I had to kiss the mirror from two sides and we ended up sharing a lip-to-lip kiss.” To which, Paras said that it is fine as it was part of the task.