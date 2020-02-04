Bigg Boss 13 Exclusive: Shehnaaz Gill Angrily Storms Out Of The Press Conference After An Uncomfortable Question On Sidharth Shukla & Her Equation; Check Out

Bigg Boss season 13 has witnessed a lot of fights between the contestants. It ultimately turned out to be the most successful TRP gained show on television, entertaining and nasty fights have made the show gain more popularity and there are no second thoughts about it. As the thirteenth season is approaching towards its end, every contestant is putting their best game forward to win the show. There is no doubt ever since the connections of the contestants have entered the house to support their loved ones the level of entertainment has reached high.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship in Bigg Boss 13 has turned so confusing, as with every new episode the spats between the two are getting worst day by day. While it started as friendship in the BB house, it turned into a great bond later but it looks like Sid doesn’t want to be friends with Sana anymore. However, that is history and now it seems Sidharth wants to maintain his safe distance with Shehnaaz Gill. In the previous episode, Sid told Shehnaaz that someone who cannot be loyal to their own parents could never be loyal to anyone else in their life. He also shared that he had been tricked by many people like her in the past and doesn’t wish to be associated with her in the future.

Now, in the new promo video shared by the colour’s official, we could see during Bigg Boss 13’s press conference part which is going to telecast tonight. Some of the journalists enter the BB house to ask questions from the contestants. A glimpse from tonight’s episode sees Sidharth Shukla being asked if he started maintaining distance from Shehnaaz Gill after host Salman Khan confronted about Sana started to developing deep feelings for him.

Sidharth, however, declines that and says that everything is normal between them and we are still good friends. In response to this, Sana says that she often invests herself emotionally and ends up getting betrayed. Further, a reporter asks Gill if her friendship with Shukla was just a mere part of the strategy to stay strong in the game, to which she gets burst in anger and gets up and walks out of the press conference. However, one can’t say if that was Shehnaaz’s response to the question or she just wanted to avoid the same. What happens next for that stay tuned for tonight’s episode.