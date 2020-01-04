Bigg Boss is riding the highs of success and has become of the biggest TRP gainers of the entire franchise. The contestants are making sure to keep their fans interested by offering amazing and spicy content. Bigg Boss makers, on the other hand, are also not leaving any stone unturned. To gain more fanbase, the makers have decided to send on Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli, and Shefali Bagga inside the house. Whether it is the fight between Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla, the truth of Arhaan Khan, the romance between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma or the endless fights between the once best buddies Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla, or the heat between the ex-lovers Madhurima and Vishal the show has been gaining a lot of hits.

Ex-lovers Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have started to create a new unexpected phase inside the controversial house of Big Boss. Well, it is something that is making the fans happy and show going. As the two are living together, sometimes they try to control their anger and sometimes they even express that they love each other. Its hard to tell what they actually want. In the recent episode, Madhurima was seen talking about Vishal Aditya Singh to Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, behind his back. She told them whenever they used to go out the actor never used to pay the bill. Seems like ex winner Gauhar Khan and Kamya Punjabi liked her act. As Kamya took her twitter to slam the actress and called her sick, Gauahar supported Kamya and retweeted the post. Have a look at what they exactly said:

Completely agree ! Sad ! How one can claim that u love someone , n at the same time u can put them sooooooo down on national television! 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/MnY5DlAoNU — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 3, 2020

While on the other hand, netizens are seeming like they like Madhurima for the way she is leading in her captaincy. Coming in support of her, one wrote, “#MadhurimaTuli cared so much about #ShehnazGill getting hurt.. She cared about rules, She was called mandbudhhi though she is a graduate and has been appreciated by #AkshayKumar #NeerajPandey #AnilKapoor for her work, but she never back bitched about anyone..! #bb13 #BiggBoss13”

Let’s wait and watch what’s next in the Big Boss House.