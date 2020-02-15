Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Rashmi Desai Gets Evicted? Actor Bags The 4th Position

The most awaited finale episode of Bigg Boss 13 is just a few hours away. Who out of Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz Shehnaaz Gill will finally take the prestigious trophy home is what people are waiting to know. Now as per recent Rashmi Desai has been evicted from the show. Rashmi was one of the strongest contestants and was the top four finalists. Rashmi’s eviction leaves Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill in the race for the winner’s trophy.

The tweet announcing Rashmi Desai’s eviction could be read as, “#BB13Finale Updates Rashami Desai at No. 4 Position Rohit Shetty entered inside #BB13 House & with some Task He EVICTED Rashami Desai & her Journey ended as 3rd Runner Up (No. 4) in #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss13Finale #BB13WithBiggBoss_Tak”

Several Twitter accounts have reported that Rohit Shetty entered the house, conducted a task after which Rashmi Desai was evicted from the house. Earlier this morning reports suggested Arti Singh had been eliminated from the house and Paras Chhabra quit the show and took Salman Khan’s offer of Rs 10 lakh prize. For those who don’t know the top five contestants of this season will be getting a reward from Bigg Boss in the form of a holiday trip to Yas Island in Dubai.

This season of Bigg Boss has been a tumultuous one with fights happening every now and then. Even actor Tapasee Pannu has criticized the violence in the house and questioned as to how the viewers can tolerate this kind of behavior.

She had stated, “How are people enjoying this kind of violence? It is not fun at all. Were this to happen to us we wouldn’t have found this to be funny. Thus, we need to turn the tables and question what will our reaction be if this were to happen to us,