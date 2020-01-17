Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana To Be Back In The House, Asim Riaz Can’t Control His Emotions

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were a really cute couple inside the Bigg Boss house. However, after the eviction of Himanshi Khurana, Asim felt lost inside the mad house. And now that Himanshi is coming back inside, he would definitely get a boost in motivation and everything.

A tweet on The Khabri Twitter account read, “Soon himanshi is also coming in Bigg boss house but as a Guest #BB13 #BiggBoss13” We are already dreaming about the mushy and romantic talks which are bound to happen between Asim and Himanshi. Many of the fans have been excitedly waiting to see how Asim Riaz would react, finding his love in the house once again. Asim Riaz had even expressed his fondness for Himanshi openly and we cannot wait for him to see the love back.

After Himanshi got evicted from the house, she has been constantly supporting Asim through her tweets. In the latest episode when Arti Singh pinpointed Asim being responsible for the eviction of Himanshi, she slammed Arti. Her tweet firing Arti read, “Asim himanshi k lie jada protective the to islie himanshi nikal gyi…….arti ko format boht pta hai ????? Chodo I don’t care …..aj episode me asim k haath me that red bottle…..mera samaan mil gya I’m happy.”