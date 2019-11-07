Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau Targets Mahira Sharma, Trolls Her For Pimples

Bigg Boss 13 is becoming, even more, entertaining with each passing day. The controversies in the show are increasing, which I’m sure are loved by Bigg Boss makers. They’ve given entry to the YouTube sensation Hindustani Bhau and he is also doing quite great as per the show’s content requirement. He has been some meaty content and now we can see him targeting another inmate with his taunts.

Hindustani Bhau’s latest target is actress Mahira Sharma. Well, she has often been in the news for some severe pimples on her face and as if the netizens weren’t enough, Bhau, too, has started making fun of her problem. Taking a dig at Mahira, Bhau jokingly said that to get rid of pimples, one should squeeze his/her undergarment while taking a bath and keep it on his/her face. LOL! It looks like Bhau has tried this nuska in the past.

In the other news, the ‘bahu gang’ of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are back, as the upcoming episode will see them re-entering the house with a bang. However, Sidharth Shukla wasn’t excited to see them and his facial expressions were proof. Shukla has also been nominated for the rest two weeks for getting violent with Mahira Sharma during a task. The rumour mills were, however, buzzing with the news of his eviction.