Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau’s Wife Files Complaint Against People Claiming To Be His Family At The Khar Station

Share

Tweet

Pin 34 shares

The world of glamor, buzz, and fame us not as blingy from the inside as it seems to be from the outside. One has to face a lot of criticism, listen to the trolls, and still maintain a happy and calm face. The weird incidents that happen with these stars are endless. And if we start reciting all the weirdest of incidents, it would take us an eternity to pen down everything. But a recent incident that has rose to fame is about the Hindustani Bhau who has entered the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Apparently, there are many fake people in the world of the web who are claiming to be his family members. And his wife is now frustrated with all this. Hindustani Bhau’s (Vikas Fhatak) wife Ashwini has filed a complaint against all those people who are pretending to be his relatives in the society. In the letter, she has warned the media and publications to not fall prey to them and not indulge into any type of conversation with them. Also, she mentioned in her letter of these fake people trying to tarnish her husband’s image by posting videos carrying false info about him on the social media platform. Read her letter below-

Hindustan Bhau has been one of the most entertaining members of the BB house. However, few of his jokes, didn’t go down well with the viewers as well as his housemates and family members. Recently, when he joked about Mahira Sharma’s lips, her mother slammed him for his incorrect comment on TV platform.