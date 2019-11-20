Bigg Boss 13: KRK Proposes Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Marriage, Says, “Love You Babe”

The thirteenth season of one of the most controversial shows “Bigg Boss” is living up to the expectations of its audiences and providing them with their daily dose of masala and gossips. The 13th season has started with a bang and has got our eyes glued to the television ever since. The makers of the show make sure to come up with interesting tasks every week for the houseguests. From budding romance, friendships to fights all the episodes of the show are enough to grab eyeballs.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of our favourite contestants in Bigg Boss 13. She has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house and shares a great bond with every contestant. Apart from us, Kamal Rashid Khan (popularly known as KRK) is mightily impressed by Devoleena. He even expressed his desire to marry her. He recently took to his twitter and wrote, “Now #Devoleena is my most favourite in #BigBoss! She is so cute and beautiful that I am ready to marry with her. Love you babe! We Love Devoleena.” Devo, are u listening?

Now #Devoleena is my most favourite in #BigBoss! She is so cute and beautiful that I am ready to marry with her. Love you babe!❤️

We Love Devoleena — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 19, 2019

Yesterday’s episode saw one of the nastiest fights of the season. Friends turned foe, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into a major verbal spat which later turned into a physical fight. They pushed each other quite a few times and other housemates had to intervene to stop their fight. Today, the fight shall continue. Knowing Sidharth’s aggressive behaviour and Asim’s motormouth, the fight will just get ugly. They’ll say things to each other and it will lead to a big dent in their friendship. Surprisingly, Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Jariwala who have always been team Sidharth Shukla will pick their side and have a deep discussion with Asim Riaz about Sid’s behaviour.

Next, Shehnaaz Gill’s drama will entertain the audiences. Shehnaaz asks Rashami Desai whether she’ll get married or not in the task and the latter says you are better as a divorcee than being in a family like this. Shehnaaz seems to have taken it to heart as she goes on to destroy the mandap. Sidharth yells at her while she supposedly has a meltdown.

We would love to know Devoleena’s reaction on this. What do you guys think? Will Devoleena say “Yes”? Let us know in the comments section below.