Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima & Vishal Get Together To Party Wild With Shefali, Mahira & Aarti, Pics Inside

Boss 13 is over but the Contestants that lived inside the house and attracted so much popularity are in no mood to let go of the stardom so easily. They’re constantly following up on their social media to ensure they stay in the limelight. And now, we have some of the best Bigg Boss 13 inmates getting together for a fun-filled night of wild dancing and party.

As the Bigg Bossseason 13 finally ended, fans are now more eager to know what their favorite contestants are doing after coming out of the controversial house. yesterday we saw Asim, Rashami and Himanshi partying hard together, today we got our hands on another BB 13 contestant party photos. In which Madhurima Tuli, Shefali

Jariwala, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma can be seen enjoying the party. Going by the picture, it looks like it from an after-party scene as they join in to party all night long. This recent picture of them posing for a click is going viral and we certainly can’t keep calm as they for once, are not

seen fighting with each other. Just kidding! Check out the picture below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8rVPhtB1Cd/

Interestingly, we see Madhurima Tuli and Vishal together in the same frame and this makes us wonder if they have let the bygones be bygones. The two hogged headlines after Tuli ass spanked Vishal with a frying pan. Moving on, looking at their happy smiles in the photo, it seems they have also mended their relationship outside the house and are seen hanging out together.