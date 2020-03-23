Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Clicks A Selfie With Paras Chhabra And His Mother, Netizens Ask, “Pakka Ho Gya Rishta?”

Share

While Paras Chhabra was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri his intimacy with Mahira Sharma on the show has raised many eyebrows. Although Mahira has reiterated that she did not cause Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s breakup but her equation with Paras Chhabra spoke volumes about their bond. Needless to say that it didn’t go down well with Paras’s former girlfriend and she broke up with him. We recently caught hold of a picture where Mahira can be seen spending some quality time with Paras and his mom during this quarantine period.

As we were drooling over the picture their fans think that the two might hav decided getting married and hence this picture. Fans commented, “Lo bhai ye b pakka ho gya rishta…?” while one wrote, “I appreciate paras..he feels her fir same nd show in social media..nt tag one sider.” While one simply wrote, “Paras marry with Mahira.”Another one wrote, “Aakansha ke baad Ab mummy ki sewa karne ki Bari Mahira ki hai.” We see one more who is simply happy to see them together, “So happy for them!” On a totally unrelated note, a fan wanted a similar picture featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill: “Kash Sid bhi ase ak pic shear kre hmari sana ke sath”

Speaking about her closeness with Paras Chhabra on the show Mahira had once stated, “Paras used to like me but that liking doesn’t mean that he wants me in his life and as for the rest, it’s their personal matter. I don’t think they are dating anymore. Mere saath uska aisa kuch nahi tha (There was no romance brewing between us). I shared a familial bonding with him. And now, he is all set for his Swayamvar”.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were the first Bigg Boss 13 to come together for a romantic single titled Barish followed by Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurrana’s Kalla Sohna Nahi which was released a few days ago and now Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are coming up with a new single Bhula Dunga which is slated to release on 24th March.

