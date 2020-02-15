Bigg Boss 13: Not Sidharth Shukla Nor Asim Riaz But THIS Contestant To Become The Winner Of This Season?

The current season of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13 has broken all records and has topped the TRP charts week after week. The show witnessed major high points, right from physical fights to budding romance, the whole season of Bigg Boss has provided helluva masala to the viewers. And let’s face it, masala sells. The popular reality show has managed to keep the audience glued with interesting twists and turns every week. As the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is approaching towards its end, many are rooting for Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz to become the winner of this reality show.

Yes, you read it right, neither Sidharth Shukla nor Asim Riaz will be taking away the winner’s trophy. But it will be Paras Chhabra who will be declared as the winner of the season. As per a recent SpotBoye report, the search engine Google has already declared Paras Chhabra as the winner of this particular season. If one types the keyword “Bigg Boss 13 winner” Paras Chhabra’s name pops up. Here’s the proof:

Well, this might or might not be true considering anyone can edit the information on Google but if it turns out to be true Paras Chhabra’s fans will have a reason to celebrate. Well, we have to wait for today’s episode to know if it’s true or not. The finale episode will take place today and Rohit Shetty will be appearing on the show. According to recent reports, Rohit Shetty will be evicting the first person from the house today.

Talking about tonight’s episode the cast of the upcoming film Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will also be gracing the show along with Rohit Shetty. The team will be unveiling the teaser of their film on the finale episode of Bigg Boss 13.