Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chabbra Goes Shirtless To Woo Shehnaaz Gill, Latter Hugs Him

Big Boss 13 has always been in the limelight for its controversies and fights between the contestants. The contestants always manage to hit the headlines with their controversial statements. The 13th season started with a bang and has got our eyes glued to the television ever since. The makers of the show make sure to come up with new interesting tasks every week and this week is no different.

In tonight’s episode, Shehnaaz would turn into a bride for her swayamvar while all other men in the house would line up to be her groom choices and will try to woo her. In the latest promo released by the makers of the show, we can see Shehnaz all decked up in her desi avatar and she asks Paras to do something she likes. And the next moment Paras Chabbra goes shirtless and then Shehnaaz says she exactly wanted Paras to do this and come running towards him and both hug each other. While Paras and Shehnaaz seemed to be engrossed in each other, the other contestants Rashmi Desai and Siddharth Shukla can be seen staring at the two.

In another promo leaked by the makers of the show, we can see Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz getting into a violent fight with each other. While of course, that will be fun, seeing friends turned foe Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fight with each other. While the two had been great friends since the very beginning, their relationship has changed and now they get into fights every now and then. However, looks like this is going to be an ugly one, as Asim yells at Sidharth for being rude and soon it turns violent and the two can be seen shoving each other.

The fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla takes a violent turn and soon all members of BB house have to intervene. Looks like, what was supposed to be a fun task, has taken a turn for the worse. We are as excited as you are to see Paras Chabbra and Shehnaaz Gill’s brewing romance inside the BB house.