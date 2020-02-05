Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Ex Akanksha Puri, “I Don’t Watch Bigg Boss Anymore, Not Seeking Revenge”

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful seasons in Bigg Boss history. It is not just the people inside the house that are getting the popularity but also the outside connections of the inmates that are getting them so much of limelight. One among them is Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri. She has been in constant news since day one when Paras entered the house. She was supporting him throughout, despite him getting super close with Mahira Sharma. But Paras said some things to Salman Khan when the latter questioned him on the same and that got him in a lot of controversies.

Even his girlfriend Akanksha Puri was super hurt when Paras revealed that he wanted to break up with her and will end things with her to move forward with his feelings for Mahira. Now, it is believed that Akanksha is super upset and there has been news that she has even stopped sending clothes for her boyfriend to the house. Even we can see him wearing the same set of clothes almost every day.

Akanksha Puri announced her breakup with Paras after his growing proximity to Mahira Sharma. And ever since then, rumours were rife that Akanksha has also stopped sending clothes for Paras post their split. The

actress, however, isn’t very happy with these speculations and vented out her exasperation in an interview with TOI.

Akanksha said that just because she has stopped watching the show, due to her personal choices, it doesn’t mean that she will start taking revenge from Paras. In fact, she has hired a personal stylist for him and very much keeps on a check on what he should wear. “I really don’t understand why they are writing rubbish without even confirming it with me. They need to understand that not watching Bigg Boss and discontinuing to do something for

Paras are two different things. I have told that I don’t watch Bigg Boss anymore, it doesn’t mean I will start seeking revenge,” said Akanksha.

She added, “I have hired a stylist for Paras, who manages and looks after his clothes. I had a meeting with her a few days ago, where we sat together and finalised all the clothes that he will be wearing on the show.

From his casual attires to Weekend Ka Vaar outfits, we have zeroed in on everything.”