Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Gf Akansha Puri Receives Red Roses On Valentine’s Day, Who’s The New Mystery Guy? Check It Out

Bigg Boss 13 has been doing well on the TRP charts and it has become one of the most viewed reality show this year. The show has been loved so much that it had got an extension of five weeks with all the spice and viewers got their eyes glued on Television. Ever since Paras Chhabra entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, he portrayed that he is the ‘Romeo’ of the house due to his flirtatious personality. Everyone knows Paras aka casanova of the house is currently sharing a romantic relationship with co-contestant Mahira Sharma the duo had shared an adorable bond together, and he already has a girlfriend Akanksha Puri outside the house.

After seeing them getting close, cozy and indulging in PDA, she has often expressed her point of view on her boyfriends inside the Bigg Boss house and stated its part of his game. Paras Chhabra and girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s relationship seems to be going in downhill only, thanks to his extra bonding with Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13 house. Paras grew closeness to Mahira Sharma and during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, he openly expressed to Salman Khan that he wants to break up with his GF Akanksha Puri.

He even stated that he wanted to finish everything from his side before entering BB 13 and that it was Akanksha who forced him to stay in a relationship. But now it looks like Akanksha has started to grow jealously as her relationship came to an end.

After you meet your soulmate and feel all those can’t live without each other feelings toward them your mind starts to catch up with your heart and soul. Suddenly, you feel like you can take on the world as long as you have this amazing person by your side. And on this special day of valentine couples express their feelings and bring flowers and chocolates for their loved ones. something caught our attention and we are curious whose the new man Akanksha is dating now.

Things turned ugly between Paras and Akanksha and she must be going through some hard times but looks like someone is already taking care of her as she took to her Instagram and shared a picture of flowers, teddy bears and lots of chocolates. And we are curious to know whose this mystery guy is? Alongside the picture she wrote, “Happiness is when you come back home to this” with hella heart eyes emoji.