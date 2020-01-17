Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Paras Chhabra Reacts To Shehnaaz’s Dad Accusing Him Of Making Her, Mahira Jealous Of Each Other; Watch Video

Bigg Boss season 13 has turned out to be the most successful TRP gained show on television, entertaining and nasty fights have made the show gain more popularity and there are no second thoughts about it. The show has witnessed a lot of fights between the contestants. The thirteenth season of one of the most controversial shows “Bigg Boss” is living up to the expectations of its audiences. As the thirteenth season is approaching towards its end, every contestant is putting their best game forward to win the show and with that, the show is reaching its entertainment to the whole new level.

And since it’s a family special week, Bigg Boss 13 is seeing a rather emotional week for its contestants. This week contestants were seen getting emotional and some even get teary-eyed as the loved ones of the contestants will be coming inside the house to meet them. Among them, Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif Aka our Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh will be seen meeting his daughter after 4 months and it surely will warm your heart.

However, in a promo shared by the Official Instagram account of Colours, we get to see Santokh Singh lashing out at Paras Chhabra too for sowing the seeds of jealousy between Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz. He also went outside to meet the rest of the contestants where he could be seen telling Paras that stop sowing seeds of jealously between my daughter and Mahira. In the beginning, Mahira and Sana had shared a strong bond but with every week there is a new twist, broken friendships changing groups have been witnessed.

In the promo video, we saw Sana’s father telling Paras Chhabra that earlier he used to tell his daughter that Mahira is jealous of her. Later, he started telling Mahira that Sana is jealous of her. This way he caused confusion between the two girls who had become good friends. After his game is exposed by her father and Shehnaaz’s father leaves the house, we get to see; Paras sitting with Mahira and feeling offended with Santokh Singh’s accusations on him about bringing jealousy factor between two girls.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 13 news updates!