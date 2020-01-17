Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Gets The Cutest Surprise During Family Week, Know Details

Rashami Desai has not been having a very good time inside the Bigg Boss house. She has been constantly pestered by the inmates. However, she hasn’t given up. And now that the family week is here, she has received a small surprise from Bigg Boss. The makers have been considerate for her and made sure that she doesn’t feel left out during the week and planned this cute little surprise for her.

Earlier there were reports that no one is coming to meet Rashami Desai during the family week, neither will her mother enter the house, nor would her cousin Gaurav Desai as he had already been in the house during the mirror task. But, finally, we have got some good news that Rashami Desai will get to meet someone from the family for sure.

Rashami Desai will get a surprise by Bigg Boss when her brother’s kids Bhavya and Swastik will enter the house. A source from the set told spotboye.com that Rashami has met them and portion will be telecast today. The leading daily quoted the source saying that “Rashami was jumping with joy seeing her niece and nephew in the house. The actress is extremely attached to both of them and hence the channel decided to get them in. They shot for it yesterday at the Filmcity.”

According to the latest reports, Endemol cancels the Madhurima’s mother visit entry in the house after Madhurima’s heated argument and physical fight with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh.