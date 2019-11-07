Bigg Boss 13: Rashami & Devoleena’s Re-Entry In The House Make Sidharth Angry & Upset

Yesterday, we gave you the exclusive news that Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee would be entering the Bigg Boss house once again. With them gone, there was a little less chaos but now that they’ve seen what people are talking behind their backs, it would be interesting to see what happens next. Bringing to you a spoiler before the show’s today’s telecast, it is believed that Sidharth Shukla is not very happy that the two are re-entering the house.

In the preview shared, we shall first see Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla fighting as the BB transportation task is on. Both of them are quite energetic to somehow defame the other and no one is giving up. Then we shall also witness the Bigg fight of the two entertainers of the house – Shehnaaz Gill and Hindustani Bhau. When Bhau entered the show, he used to find Shehnaaz very cute and wanted to see her in the finale along with him. But now it seems his perspective has changed as he will call Shehnaaz ‘pagal’.

Lastly, we shall see Rashami Desai and Devoleena entering the house. Everyone heads to the door to greet and welcome them except Sidharth Shukla who goes back to the bedroom. He now appears to be insecure as he tells Asim that the opposite team has gotten much stronger now with the entry if these two ladies. It appears we are going to see a little bit if romance as well as in the promo we see Rashami embracing her rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan in a tight hug.