Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Kisses Asim Riaz To Tease Sidharth Shukla, Leaves Riaz Blushing; Watch Video

The thirteenth season of one of the most controversial shows “Bigg Boss” is living up to the expectations of its audiences. Ever since the show has started it has continued to entertain the audience and had maintained shows TRP. With every new episode, the show gives the daily dose of gossips and Tadka to its audience. Bigg Boss makers, on the other hand, are also not leaving any stone unturned. To gain more fanbase, the makers have decided to send on Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli, and Shefali Bagga inside the house.

In the previous episode, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship seems to be only going downhill ever since the two got into a spat in yesterday’s episode leaving the viewers clueless as to what’s cooking between the two!? It all started after Sidharth Shukla poked fun at Shehnaaz, saying that she is jealous of Mahira Sharma, leaving Shehnaaz to inflame. She broke down, and not only slapped Sid, but also burst into anger by yelling and slapping herself as well.

In one of the previous episodes, we saw in the Bigg Boss 13 where Sidharth Shukla was seen singing Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge Hum Pyaar Karenge song with Shehnaaz Gill while hugging and dancing together. Coming back to the yesterdays, 9 January episode went a little intimate. We saw Sana and Sid indulged in a kissing scene but here’s a twist not with each other but with different partners instead.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth, Shefali, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz are seen chilling in the bedroom area wherein the topic of discussion is Sana. During the conversation, Shukla suddenly leans towards Shefali and kisses her cheeks twice and the rest of the members were left in shock.

After this Sana had stood up from the bed and went out straight to the living area in rush just to see Asim. She convinces him to not react and kisses on his forehead and Asim got all red and started blushing. This incident left everyone in complete awe! Just to make each other jealous they kiss other housemates to see the reactions. Sidharth Shukla was seen kissing Shefali Jariwala just to tease Shehnaaz Gill who as revenge went on to kisses his arch-rival, Asim Riaz, leaving him smiling.

