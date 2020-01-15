Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz’s Father Asks Her To Stay Away From Sidharth While Mahira’s Mom Slams Paras

Bigg Boss has reached that week where the families of the contestants visit the home and surprise their loved ones. And we all have been eagerly awaiting this week. Contestants have been waiting to meet their family members and see that they’ve spent over 4 months inside, the anticipation must be on the highest peak.

Tonight, we shall see Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek, Shehnaaz Gill’s father, and Mahira Sharma’s mother enters the house one by one. Shehnaaz Gill’s father and Mahira Sharma’s mother both slam Paras Chhabra. Sana’s father also has a request for Shehnaaz, concerning Sidharth Shukla. Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek enters the house and the two get emotional. Mahira’s mother goes to Paras and puts him in his place. She reminds him of his girlfriend Akanksha Puri, and then says ‘Mahira toh tumhari dost hai hi.’ She leaves, but not before warning him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7T5sNjhx6T/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Next, we see Shehnaz Gill’s father entering the house. It was very much needed. Shehnaz Gill’s father goes to his daughter and warns her to not let her feelings for Siddharth Shukla overpower her. He also told her to keep a distance from him from now on. After that, Her father goes to Paras Chhabra and slams him for being on Shehnaaz’s side, telling her Mahira Sharma is jealous of her. And now he has flipped, doing the same with Mahira.